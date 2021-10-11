Teachmint partners with Kuala Lumpur-based edtech Pandai

Teachmint, education infrastructure provider and Malaysin edtech startup, Pandai, has announced a partnership to deliver classroom solutions to over 5 million students in Malaysia through Teachmint’s live class technology.

This partnership comes as a part of Teachmint’s Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organizations. With this, Teachmint solidifies its expansion into Asia, having also recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech startup Shikho to power live classes for millions of students in Bangladesh, it said in a press release.

Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform. Mihir Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teachmint, said, “With our proprietary classroom technology, we want to power the edtech economy across the world by partnering with startups that are solving unique, scalable problems in their respective geographies.”

Also founded in 2020, Pandai is a learning app which focuses on K-12 learning and assessment to help school students perform better in school. Through Pandai, students learn using gamified quizzes which are aligned to the curriculum, and receive personalised analysis using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that allows them to identify their strengths and weaknesses.



Backed by Y Combinator, Pandai currently has more than 300,000 registered users in the Malaysian market alone. Dedicated functions for Parents and Teachers are also integrated to monitor and support students’ progress.

Khairul Anwar Mohamad Zaki, Co-founder & CEO of Pandai, “By integrating the Teachmint platform into the Pandai ecosystem, we are creating a more comprehensive offering for our growing customer base. This partnership is a step towards our eventual goal of creating an education super app for the Malaysian market, and significantly transforming the learning outcomes of students.”

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:47 PM IST