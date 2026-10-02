TCS To Transition Best Buy's India Global Capability Center Into An AI-Native Hub

TCS | Representational Image

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced an agreement to transition Best Buy’s Global Capability Center (GCC) in India to TCS. This multi-year agreement will integrate the GCC’s retail and enterprise knowledge with TCS's technology, engineering, AI, and global delivery capabilities to accelerate innovation and scale AI-powered solutions.

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Deal Structure

Under the agreement, the Best Buy India entity will transition to TCS, ensuring business continuity. It will transform into an AI-native Capability Center (AICC) over time.

Strategic Impact

Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group, TCS, said the partnership will create an AI-native capability engine aligned with Best Buy’s priorities. He added that this platform could benefit the broader retail industry.

Employee Transition

Ahrey Smith, Vice President of Technology Strategy and Transformation, Best Buy, noted that TCS understood the value of Best Buy's India team. Smith stated that TCS brings technology and AI capabilities to build on the team's strengths and provide growth opportunities for employees.

TCS will welcome Best Buy India employees into its global organisation. This transition aims to preserve business and technology knowledge while providing access to TCS’ global learning ecosystem, AI skills, and global opportunities.

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Company Background

TCS reported consolidated revenues exceeding US$30 billion (approximately ₹2.5 lakh crore) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The company operates across 56 countries and has 194 service delivery centres worldwide.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.