TCS Wins ₹2,000 Crore Best Buy Technology Services Deal, Takes Over India GCC Operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a major technology services mandate from US consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, taking control of its India global capability centre (GCC) operations, according to a report by The Times of India.

The IT services giant emerged ahead of rivals, including Accenture and Wipro, after Best Buy invited bids for managing its technology operations. TCS secured the contract due to competitive pricing, service-level commitments and expected productivity improvements.

TCS strengthens Best Buy technology partnership

The five-year agreement is estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore and includes Best Buy’s Bengaluru-based GCC operations along with technology services across areas such as data, analytics and artificial intelligence.

Best Buy’s India GCC currently has around 600 employees. The latest mandate is expected to expand TCS’ existing relationship with the retailer, which already includes technology services and digital transformation initiatives.

Industry analysts said the partnership could generate significant annual revenue for TCS. Phil Fersht, CEO of HFS Research, estimated that the existing relationship could potentially contribute $75 million to $100 million annually, though the exact contract value has not been disclosed.

Best Buy expands AI and digital focus

Best Buy established its 70,000-square-foot Bengaluru technology centre in 2024 as part of its broader digital transformation strategy. The facility was designed as an innovation hub covering digital strategy, product management, engineering, infrastructure and operations.

The retailer has been increasing investments in artificial intelligence and digital commerce, with its India centre playing a key role in developing technology platforms.

Best Buy reported revenue of $41.7 billion in FY2026, compared with $41.5 billion a year earlier. The company recorded modest growth in comparable sales, supported by demand for computing and mobile products, which helped offset weakness in categories such as home theatre and appliances.

The deal strengthens TCS’ position in the global GCC market, where large enterprises are increasingly relying on technology partners for digital transformation, cloud services and AI-driven innovation.