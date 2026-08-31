TCS vs Microsoft: Bangalore Techie Compares Work Life At Both Companies; Video Goes Viral |

A Bangalore-based technology professional's social media post detailing his transition from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Microsoft has drawn attention online, offering a first-person account of how workplace culture differs between India's IT services sector and a global product company.

Sailesh Gurung, who began his career as a fresher at TCS, wrote in the post that his early understanding of corporate life was straightforward - log in, follow process, log out. He said that outlook changed significantly once he moved to Microsoft.

TCS vs Microsoft: Flatter hierarchy, fewer approval layers

Gurung said the most noticeable shift was in organisational structure. At TCS, he described hierarchy as highly visible, with multiple layers of seniors and approvals shaping daily work. At Microsoft, he said the environment feels comparatively flat, allowing employees to reach out across teams directly and be heard without going through several tiers of management.

TCS vs Microsoft: Dress code and workplace culture

According to Gurung, TCS required formal attire on most days, with a more relaxed dress code only on Fridays. At Microsoft, he said the expectation is simply to be presentable, with employees free to dress as they choose.

He also pointed to a broader cultural difference beyond dress: Microsoft's campus, he said, regularly hosts hackathons and cross-team events, alongside gaming zones and informal spaces for employees to unwind, something he did not experience in his previous service-based role.

TCS vs Microsoft: Bringing family to campus

One difference Gurung highlighted was the ability to bring family or friends onto the Microsoft campus, including on weekends, to show them around or share a meal. He said this was not something he encountered during his time at TCS.

TCS vs Microsoft: Ownership and accountability

Gurung described work at TCS as often "shift-based," where tasks were handed off between employees as part of a continuous process. At Microsoft, he said responsibilities tend to be owned end-to-end by an individual, which he described as carrying heavier accountability but also greater opportunities for growth and compensation.

TCS vs Microsoft: Everyday workplace amenities

He also noted differences in day-to-day infrastructure, citing better food, coffee, and office facilities at Microsoft, including amenities like massage chairs and dedicated rest spaces. Gurung said the overall environment felt 'designed for humans, not just employees'.

Gurung was clear in his post that the comparison reflects his personal journey rather than a broader assessment of either company, noting that both organisations taught him different lessons. The post has prompted responses from other professionals sharing their own experiences moving between service-based and product-based companies.