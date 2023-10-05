TCS Secures Order From Georgia Department Of Labor For Modernizing Unemployment Insurance System | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) to replace its 1980s-era legacy platform with a proven, agile, secure, and scalable cloud-based unemployment insurance system that streamlines the claims process and ensuresthat eligible individuals receive prompt financial assistance and support when they need it most, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

During the pandemic, Georgia experienced an unprecedented surge in unemployment claims – the third highest in the nation – placing tremendous strain on the state's aging 40-year-old unemployment system and underscoring the urgent need for change.

GDOL selected TCS as its partner to create an agile, modern system that eliminates technology debt and enhances accessibility. The choice was guided by TCS’ demonstrated expertise in unemployment insurance modernization and track record of success in helping other states transform their unemployment insurance systems, some of those projects serving as the blueprint for Georgia's own modernization plans.

The human-centric design of the new web-based platform will make it easier for Georgians to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, securely upload documents, check the status of their claims, and receive important updates. Digitized processes with automated workflows will enable faster processing of claims with reduced errors. Advanced security features embedded in the new platform will help prevent fraud, save taxpayer dollars, and ensure that benefits reach those in genuine need.

“Modernizing Georgia’s 80s-era unemployment system represents the dynamic fusion between efficiency and innovation,” said Bruce Thompson, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Labor. “

“In state after state, TCS has demonstrated how to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve accessibility, resilience, scalability, and transparency, significantly strengthening the critical safety net that unemployment insurance represents,” said Robert Kane, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Public Services, TCS. “

Tata Consultancy Services shares

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday at 11:11 am IST were at Rs 3,617.55, up by 2.26 percent.