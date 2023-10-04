TCS Partners With British Retail Giant Asda For Digital Transformation And IT Operating Model Shift After Walmart Divestiture | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a multi-year partnership with British retail giant Asda to support its digital transformation and to implement a new organisation-wide IT operating model, following its divestiture from Walmart, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The strategic partnership will leverage TCS’ cloud, AI, and security solutions to help ASDA deliver the divestiture smoothly, on-time and securely. TCS will further enable ASDA to enhance its customer experience and innovation capabilities to help increase their market share and retain price leadership.

TCS will build a new digital core by implementing multiple cloud-based ERP platforms to streamline Asda’s supply chain forecasting, buying and merchandising processes, HR processes, warehouse management, and e-commerce processes. Additionally, TCS will use its Machine First™ Delivery Model to automate the retailer’s IT operations, providing a seamless experience for employees and customers, and improving operational resilience.

“We have a long term vision to grow Asda and bring our great heritage in value to even more communities – and our technology will form a key part of delivering this vision. We have partnered with TCS because they bring experience in retail technology transformation and innovation," said Mohsin Issa, Chief Executive Officer, Asda.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Asda and look forward to working closely with them to drive this massive enterprise reinvention. We will leverage the power of data and AI, and deliver innovative, industry-leading retail technology solutions to transform their core retail operations, employee experience, supply chain and create opportunities for new business models," said Abhijit Niyogi, Business Head, Retail – UK & Europe, TCS.