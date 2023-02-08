TCS recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development services | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the company has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services, via an exchange filing.

“Custom software development results in a distinctive software asset that can help an enterprise stand out in a crowded marketplace. This makes it a key component of our clients’ growth and transformation initiatives. TCS uses its deep contextual knowledge, multi-disciplinary capabilities across domains and technologies, and investments in innovation to design unique, creative solutions that reflect the nuances of each client’s business to establish competitive differentiation,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS.

“We believe this position as a Leader is a reflection of our completeness of vision and execution.”

TCS’ consulting and design-led services promote greater adoption of digitalization through impact-led change management, enabling large scale business transformation.

The company has invested in establishing Pace Port, its globally distributed co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburg, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, to bring digital innovations to life faster.

TCS works closely with clients at these centers to ideate on their biggest business challenges, rapidly prototype the most promising solution candidates and build them iteratively using Agile and DevOps practices.

In recent times, its teams have been using low code/ no code technologies to accelerate the development of these applications.

TCS fosters a strong culture of continuous learning, focusing on talent upskilling, technical certifications and university partnerships for fresh talent hiring.

Last year, TCSers collectively logged 60.3 million learning hours and acquired over 3.5 million digital competencies.

TCS' comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property, tools, and products, leverages the combinatorial power of AI, ML, Blockchain, IoT, Edge, and data and analytics to drive the new custom software development initiatives of its clients with reduced risk.

Key solutions in this space include: TCS MasterCraft, AI Cognitive Workbench, and TCS Cloudonomy.

