TCS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing PLM System | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing Product Lifecycle Management System Integrator & BPO services, via an exchange filing.

“Manufacturers across industries are facing challenges in keeping up with the transformation in the product ecosystem as smart technologies and new business models evolve."

"TCS helps organizations leverage PLM as a foundation to establish a Digital Thread which will provide the foundation needed to adapt to changing business environments, reimagine the value chain, innovate faster and improve the time to market for new smart products," said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering unit, TCS.

"This recognition is a reflection of our vision, strategy, PLM expertise and the resultant market success."

Read Also TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

Combines digital technologies

TCS combines digital technologies like IoT, analytics, cloud, and mobile along with lifecycle capabilities to help enterprises unlock new possibilities like transitioning from product-based business models to those centered on services and customer experience, promoting agility in new product introduction, reducing product lifecycle costs and supporting sustainability goals.

TCS is helping leading organizations in the manufacturing industry successfully realize the benefits of PLM by leveraging its expertise across the entire product lifecycle from understanding market requirements, design/development and manufacturing to service and end-of-life.

The TCS Digital Thread solution transforms the product lifecycle management strategy to ensure business agility and establishes a connected data flow across the product value chain, providing contextual insights that enable data driven decisions.

Read Also Aparna Kuppuswamy joins IPO-bound BharatPe Group as Chief Risk Officer

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)