 TCS Net Profit Up 0.25% To ₹13,884 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Rises To ₹73,188 Crore
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HomeBusinessTCS Net Profit Up 0.25% To ₹13,884 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Rises To ₹73,188 Crore

TCS Net Profit Up 0.25% To ₹13,884 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Rises To ₹73,188 Crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a net profit of ₹13,884 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, a 0.25% increase from the previous quarter. The company's revenue grew 1.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹73,188 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
TCS Net Profit Up 0.25% To ₹13,884 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Rises To ₹73,188 Crore
TCS | Representational Image

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on October 8, 2026, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹13,884 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue for the quarter reached ₹73,188 crore, marking a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth and an 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in INR terms. In constant currency, the revenue grew by 0.5% QoQ.

Key Growth Segments

International revenue rose 1.2% QoQ in constant currency. Growth was led by BFSI, which increased 2.5% QoQ in constant currency, Manufacturing with a 3.1% QoQ constant currency rise, and Technology & Services, also up 3.1% QoQ in constant currency.

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AI Revenue and Margins

Annualised AI revenue surpassed US$ 3.1 billion in Q2 FY27, accounting for over 10% of total revenue. The company reported an operating margin of 24.0% and a net margin of 19.0%.

Strategic Deals

TCS secured a total contract value (TCV) of US$ 9.6 billion for the quarter. This included a five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG and the acquisition of MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP), Porsche’s Germany-based consulting subsidiary.

Employee and Dividend

The company's workforce stood at 598,056 employees, with a trailing twelve-month (LTM) attrition rate in IT Services of 13.3%. TCS declared a dividend of ₹12 per share, with the record date set for October 14, 2026, and payment scheduled for October 30, 2026.

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Management Commentary

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, stated that the company was pleased with the broad-based growth across international markets and industry segments. Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, noted the continued strong AI momentum and demand for AI-native solutions.

Financial Overview

Other key financial figures include total expenditure of ₹55,635 crore, profit before taxes of ₹18,638 crore, and provision for taxes at ₹4,704 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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