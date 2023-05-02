TCS named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Digital Workplace Services, Asia/Pacific | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Intelligent Digital Workplace Services (IDWS).

The report said, “Customers that IDC interacted with rated TCS highly for its workplace consulting/advisory capabilities, project execution, technical capabilities, customer support, and ability to deliver desired business outcomes.” It further said, “TCS has a strong emphasis on and an expansive view of employee wellness (spanning change management, sustainability, skilling, digital wellness, work-life balance, and so forth) as an integral part of its IDWS offering set from workplace experience design to dedicated XLAs for the same, which is impressive.”

“With rapidly changing business models and the advent of boundaryless workplaces, enterprises can achieve a competitive edge by investing in an intelligent digital workplace that empowers their greatest asset – their workforce. An AI-powered, analytics-driven and hyper-personalized digital workplace enhances employee experience and wellness, and enables them to push the boundaries of imagination,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “We believe being named a Leader is a reflection of our vision, strategy, and commitment to partner with our customers in Asia Pacific, and drive their digital workplace transformations.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting-led services across the workplace services value chain to enable touchless, intelligent, and agile digital operations that deliver superior business outcomes. TCS helps enterprises create intuitive, immersive, and intelligent workspaces that result in delightful employee experiences using TCS Cognix for Workspace, an AI driven human-machine collaboration suite.

It comes with an array of easy-to-deploy, modular and scalable value builders that bring together multiple digital levers and enable zero-touch IT, a next-gen workplace, and enhanced employee experience. Some examples of these value builders are cognitive virtual assistants, experience assurance manager, a user segment analyzer, and a proactive endpoint remediator.

TCS’ offers solutions that transform the meeting experience for remote working employees with comprehensive services, full lifecycle support and global coverage. It includes integrating business applications to help drive productivity, enterprise voice enablement using direct routing, meeting room experiences, adoption, and change management with 24*7 managed support.

TCS also ensures seamless adoption of digital workplace initiatives within enterprises through a curated, personalized, and gamified adoption cum learning solution that curates the learning journey based on the Microsoft 365 usage pattern, role, activities, and geography. Its subtle gamification elements make it more interesting to explore Microsoft 365.

TCS also helps clients accelerate their workplace innovation, leveraging its ecosystem of partners from academia, start-ups, and technology providers. It works closely with customers at TCS Pace Ports, its network of co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, to rapidly prototype the most promising innovation ideas and build them. The Innovation Showcase at these hubs offers a premiere immersive experience to visiting client executives to explore TCS’ digital workplace solutions in their organizational contexts.

“TCS' Digital Workplace Services offering emphasizes analytics-driven maturity assessment, tracking, and improvement across the various facets of the workplace — digital experience, IT operations, XLAs, and service desk, among others, and its expansive view of employee wellness spans change management, sustainability, skilling, digital wellness, and work-life balance,” said Pushkaraksh Shanbhag, Associate Research Director, IDC Asia/Pacific Cloud and IT Services research.

“In the current business landscape of the hybrid work model, progressive enterprises are integrating workplace technologies to create employee-centric, anytime, anywhere, cloud-powered workplaces that are key for nurturing employee wellbeing, establishing work-life balance, retaining talent, and ensuring optimal productivity and true business success,” said Ashok Krish, Global Head, Digital Workplace, TCS.