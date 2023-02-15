TCS named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management Strategic Consulting and Systems Integrators | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in two recently published reports: IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management Strategic Consulting and IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Life-Cycle Management Systems Integrators/ Business Process Outsourcing, the company said via an exchange filing.

The report on Strategic Consulting said, “TCS has been able to work with clients to develop industry-specific IP, assets, and frameworks, which accelerate speed to market and business value. The breadth of functionality and services TCS has offered the market enables manufacturers to explore new business models and pathways to deliver a new set of services, products, and experiences to customers within the service life cycle.”

Highlighting TCS’ key strengths, the report on Systems Integrators/ Business Process Outsourcing said, “ TCS is able to leverage its COEs, which outnumber its peers in number to co-innovate with clients under TCS Pace and COIN and also accelerate its process improvements in the service life cycle."

"TCS' ability to share best practices and success paths from adjacent industries enables the company to help manufacturers think outside their own niche markets to adopt to innovations and adapt to customer expectations, which shift at a rapid pace.”

“TCS leverages its contextual knowledge and expertise in IoT, analytics and next-gen technologies to help manufacturers digitally transform their service life-cycle, embrace new business models, gain competitive differentiation and drive growth,” said Partha Reddy, Head, Manufacturing, Energy & Resources, Americas, TCS.

“This leadership position is a reflection of our strategy, capabilities, investments in innovation and the resultant market success.”

