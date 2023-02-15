Infosys positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix report for Digital Workplace Services, 2022 | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a next-generation digital services and consulting company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix report for Digital Workplace Services, 2022 in North America,via an exchange filing.

Infosys was distinguished for its highly balanced portfolio, increased focus on human-centric experience design, strategic collaborations, coherent vision, and proactiveness.

For the report, Everest Group assessed 25 leading digital workplace service providers through a multiphased research and analysis process on their vision and capabilities in the sphere of digital workplace services.

The evaluation was based on interactions with leading digital workplace service providers and an analysis of the digital workplace services marketplace in the North American region.

Infosys was recognized for accelerating the growth of its workplace portfolio in the past two years through contextualized solutioning, sales enablement, and consistent investment in in-house accelerators.

“Evolving employee expectations, due to hybrid workplace enablement, and the great resignation movement have compelled North American enterprises to rapidly pivot towards an experience-centric digital workplace. This is underpinned by empathy and hyper-personalization to navigate and address the challenges around poor employee experience and productivity, attrition, and lack of organizational citizenship behaviour,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.

