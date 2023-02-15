e-Paper Get App
In partnership with the Samarthanam Trust’s Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), IndusInd Bank has been supporting 700+ blind cricketers (men and women) under its IndusInd Blind Cricket CSR programme for over 6 years now

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
IndusInd Bank felicitates Indian Blind Cricket Team at 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind | Image: IndusInd Bank (Representative)
IndusInd Bank announced that the bank has felicitated the Indian Blind Cricket Team for their historic three-peat win at the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind in the month of December 2022, via an exchange filing.

Felicitation event was conducted on February 13, 2023 at IndusInd Bank’s office in Mumbai.

In partnership with the Samarthanam Trust’s Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), IndusInd Bank has been supporting 700+ blind cricketers (men and women) under its IndusInd Blind Cricket CSR programme for over 6 years now.

The felicitation took place in the presence of the Managing Director & CEO of IndusInd Bank, Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, along with CABI President Mr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar and other senior Bank officials.

As a token of appreciation, the Bank awarded the team with a cash prize for their consistency, unwavering spirit and dedication to the sport.

article-image

