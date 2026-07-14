TCS Becomes Technology Partner For New York’s JFK New Terminal One

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday that it has partnered with the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to serve as its strategic technology and innovation partner.

The partnership involves TCS strengthening the digital foundation for the new airport terminal. This aims to create a next-generation guest experience and drive cost efficiencies for airlines.

TCS will support all technology systems within the terminal. This includes passenger processing, AI-driven IT operations, infrastructure management, enterprise application support, and cybersecurity services.

Enhancing Operations

The company will help develop airport operations and guest experience through digital infrastructure, AI-enabled IT operations, and innovation. Solutions like TCS’ Cognix and ignio will provide end-to-end visibility.

These solutions will offer proactive management of key guest experience components, from passenger processing to baggage handling and terminal security. The goal is to lower operating costs for airlines and improve the travel experience for passengers.

JFK Transformation Project

The New Terminal One is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. This wider project includes two new terminals, expanded existing terminals, and a new ground transportation centre.

Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One, said the partnership with TCS will help the terminal deliver an extraordinary experience for global travellers and partner airlines.

Amit Bajaj, President – North America, TCS, stated that AI will facilitate a seamless passenger experience and help the terminal evolve into an experiential zone.