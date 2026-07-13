TCS Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle, Revamps BFSI, Cybersecurity, and Energy Units

Sourced

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Sunday announced a significant leadership reshuffle, the largest in three years, affecting multiple top roles and business units across key markets.

The restructuring spans the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), cybersecurity, communications and media, energy, resources and utilities, travel and hospitality verticals, as well as new business units for Autonomous Business Operations and ServiceNow operations, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The most notable changes occurred within the BFSI vertical, which contributes more than 30% of TCS’ revenue.

Susheel Vasudevan, previously Business Group Head for BFSI Americas, was moved to a strategic position reporting directly to TCS CEO and Managing Director K. Krithivasan.

The BFSI Americas division has now been divided into two separate business groups, led by Rakesh Kumar, formerly ISU Head for BFSI US West, and Mohan Veeturi, previously ISU Head for BFSI US East Banking, who will assume leadership of the newly formed units.

Krithivasan highlighted the rationale for the overhaul in an internal note, stating that rapid industry shifts driven by artificial intelligence, evolving client expectations, platform modernization, and new operating models necessitate enhanced leadership bandwidth and closer alignment with client needs.

In parallel, TCS made changes to its Canada operations, with Manmeet Chhabra, ISU Head for BFSI Canada, appointed as the new Country Head, replacing Soumen Roy, who was reassigned to lead TCS Global Value & Innovation Centres Business Unit.

The Energy, Resources & Utilities vertical was also restructured into a standalone business group, with Sabyasachi Chandra, currently heading North America Utilities, promoted to Business Group Head.

Krithivasan emphasized that the creation of this group is aimed at providing dedicated focus to industry segments in the AI era.

Cybersecurity has been reinforced as a strategic focus area. Kumaranarayanan, previously ISU Head of North America Energy & Resources, has been appointed as head of the Cybersecurity business unit to further strengthen TCS’ capabilities in the sector.

Overall, the leadership realignment aims to streamline operations, enhance strategic focus, and bolster TCS’ ability to address evolving market demands, particularly in AI-driven transformation initiatives across its key verticals and regions.

The reshuffle underscores the company’s commitment to agility and client-centric leadership in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.