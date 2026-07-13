TCS Bags Multi-Million ABB Deal, Shares Jump 5.69% To ₹2,186.80

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Shutterstock

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares surged on Monday after the company announced a multi-million, multi-year agreement with global technology company ABB to transform its worldwide network operations.

The TCS stock rose 5.69 percent, or Rs 117.80, to Rs 2,186.80 in afternoon trade after the announcement. During the session, the stock touched a high of Rs 2,204.90, compared with its previous close of Rs 2,069.00, reflecting positive investor sentiment towards the new deal.

Under the agreement, TCS will play a much larger role in managing ABB's global network operations. The company will move beyond handling only infrastructure and applications to providing complete end-to-end network services through a network-as-a-service model.

The latest contract further strengthens the relationship between TCS and ABB, which have been working together for more than 20 years.

The project is part of ABB's Future Network Model programme, which aims to build a modern, standardised and centrally managed digital network across its global operations.

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The programme is designed to replace different network systems used across locations with a single secure, scalable and service-driven platform. This will help ABB improve efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity and simplify the management of its global network.

As part of the engagement, TCS will provide Service Integration and Management (SIAM), operate a Global Network Operations Centre, and deliver advanced security services to support ABB's worldwide business.

The company will also modernise ABB's local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN) and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) infrastructure. TCS will introduce end-to-end monitoring and automation to improve network performance, reliability and connectivity across all business locations.

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Market participants welcomed the announcement, sending TCS shares sharply higher as investors viewed the deal as another important win for the country's largest IT services company. The contract is expected to further strengthen TCS' presence in large global infrastructure transformation projects and reinforce its long-standing relationship with ABB.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company announcements and market data, and does not constitute investment, financial or trading advice whatsoever.