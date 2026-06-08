TCS Bags Multi-Million Euro Technology Transformation Deal From Canada Life

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a multi-million euro, multi-year technology transformation and managed services contract with Canada Life, the IT services company said on June 8, without disclosing financial details.

Under the deal, TCS will modernise and manage Canada Life’s IT infrastructure across its European operations, including data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing, and software lifecycle management.

Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK & Ireland at TCS, said the engagement highlights the company’s focus on AI-led transformation.

“By leveraging our deep domain expertise, we will help Canada Life achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance resilience, and create a more agile, responsive IT ecosystem to support long-term growth,” he added.

The contract follows TCS losing parts of its long-running technology agreement with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The company will apply its artificial intelligence and digital capabilities to improve operational resilience, boost automation, and enhance user experience.

Global insurers are increasingly investing in AI-driven technology modernisation to streamline operations and improve customer engagement. The partnership will combine TCS’ expertise with Canada Life’s in-house teams to support the insurer’s long-term technology transformation strategy.

The programme aims to deliver performance-driven IT services while helping Canada Life scale technology operations and respond more rapidly to changing business needs. Caroline Dibbs, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Europe, said, “TCS brings deep technical expertise, strong transformation capabilities and a collaborative approach that aligns well with our strategy. Together, we will deliver lasting improvements to the technology services that support our business and the people who depend on it.”

As part of the contract, TCS will expand its infrastructure services workforce in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Germany, investing in training, certification, and career development programmes.

The win strengthens TCS’ position in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector and supports its expansion strategy in the UK and Ireland, considered key hubs for delivering end-to-end transformation services to European insurance clients.