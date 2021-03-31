Taxpayers and non-taxpayers trying to link Pan-Aadhaar card find ‘inoperative’ Income Tax web page



The last day to link Pan card and Aadhaar card is March 31, 2021. Post this date, the existing Pan card will be ‘inoperative’. Earlier, the deadline to link the Aadhaar and Pan was 30 June 2020 which was extended by 2021.

As per the tax law, if Aadhaar is not linked with Pan, then the taxpayers will not be able to conduct any financial transactions. This may also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. Without a Pan card, a bank transaction above Rs 50,000 is not allowed. So, it becomes important that Pan card and Aadhaar card be linked.





Both cards can be linked online and offline mode:

- Go to the income tax department portal to link your Pan with Aadhaar. Fill in all details as per the Pan, Aadhaar card and click on the link Aadhaar option (at present online option is down).

- One can also link both documents by sending an SMS and also by visiting the service centre for PAN. To link it through an SMS, one needs to send an SMS at 567678 or 56161. The format of the SMS is 'UIDAIPAN (12 digit Aadhaar number) space (10 digit PAN Number).

- In the case of offline mode, the taxpayer will have to submit a copy of the Pan card and the Aadhaar card at the service centre as well.