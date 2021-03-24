PAN-Aadhaar Card linking: I-T department to impose fine of Rs 10,000 for using inoperative PANs

If your Permanent Account Number is not linked with Aadhaar card, your PAN card will turn useless from next month. The income tax department has fixed March 31 as the deadline within which all PAN cards in India must be linked to Aadhaar. All PAN cards not linked to Aadhaar would be declared 'inoperative' after the deadline.

As per the tax law, if Aadhaar is not linked with PAN, then the taxpayers will not be able to conduct any financial transactions. This may also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. Without a PAN card, a bank transaction above Rs 50,000 is not allowed. So, it becomes important that PAN Card and Aadhaar Card be linked.

After giving several extensions, the central government may not extend the last date any further. With only a few days left before the deadline to link both the documents, the government has not announced an extension.

You can link your PAN and Aadhar Card in both online and offline mode:

Go to the income tax department portal to link your PAN with Aadhaar. Fill in all details as per the PAN, Aadhaar Card and click in the link Aadhaar option.

One can also link both documents by sending an SMS and also by visiting the service centre for PAN. In case of offline mode, the taxpayer will have to submit a copy of the PAN card and the Aadhaar card at the service centre.