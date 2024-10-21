 'Taxes Like Europe, Services Like Somalia': Bengaluru Residents Slam Civic Authorities As Rains Paralyse City; Netizens React
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
'Taxes Like Europe, Services Like Somalia': Bengaluru Residents Slam Civic Authorities As Rains Paralyse City; Netizens React

Heavy rains returned to Bengaluru this week, leaving the silicon valley of India struggling with waterlogged streets and also with heavy traffic.

As residents faced flooded roads and disrupted daily life, many took to social media to voice their frustration, criticising the local government and civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for failing to improve the city's drainage systems and infrastructure.

Social Media Outcry: "Taxes Like Europe, Services Like Somalia"

Social media was flooded with angry reactions, with citizens demanding accountability. One post on X, formerly known as Twitter caught attention for its sarcastic comment on the city's condition.

The user wrote, “Taxes like Europe, services like Somalia,” summing up the sentiment of many.

Another user, adding to the discussion, wrote, "Collected taxes mostly go to UP and Bihar," adding the frustration over the perceived allocation of resources.

Screengrab of some comments

Screengrab of some comments | X

The deluge sparked a wave of similar posts.

Mohandas Pai's Critique of Corruption

Mohandas Pai, former CFO of Infosys, also voiced his concerns, taking to X to call out the mismanagement of the city's infrastructure.

Pai, resharing a post about the flooding, wrote "Much of this flooding could have been avoided if drains had been cleaned regularly. Poor maintenance and high corruption are hurting Bengaluru. BBMP is understaffed, underinvested, and needs immediate action from government leaders."

In his post, he tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, urging them to address the situation.

Tech Hubs Hit Hard by Downpour

Monday's rain wreaked havoc across some of Bengaluru’s major tech corridors, including Sarjapur, Koramangala, and HSR Layout, areas known for their high concentration of IT professionals and businesses. Basements of apartments were flooded, and roads around Sakra Hospital and Mantri Espana were inundated.

A user on X urged BBMP officials to "pull up their socks," expressing concern over the city’s inability to cope with the heavy downpour.

