 ‘Tax Payers Are Meaningless Minorities': Only 0.5% Of Voters Pay Meaningful Income Tax, Says Ashneer Grover
'Tax Payers Are Meaningless Minorities': Only 0.5% Of Voters Pay Meaningful Income Tax, Says Ashneer Grover

‘Tax Payers Are Meaningless Minorities': Only 0.5% Of Voters Pay Meaningful Income Tax, Says Ashneer Grover

Just 45 lakh taxpayers contribute or are responsible for the 80 per cent of the total income tac collected, added Grover.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover |

In a nation where tax policies often dominate political discourse, former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover on his social media platform X, formerly twitter, ignited a debate of the dynamics tax politics in India,

In a recent post shared by Grover, he added that a mere fraction of Indian voters shoulder the burden of income tax, raising questions about the weight of tax-related promises in political rhetoric.

According to Grover's analysis, out of the huge population of 140 crore people i.e 1.4 billion, only 8 crore individual file income tax returns. Among these, a mere portion i.e 2 crore taxpayers contribute directly to income tax, which only form a tiny minority in the country's electorate.

More interestingly, just 45 lakh taxpayers contribute or are responsible for the 80 per cent of the total income tac collected.

Grover X post reads:

"You need to understand ‘Tax Politics’ in India.

8/140 crore file IT Return.

2/140 crore Indians pay Income Tax. Only.

45 Lakh of them contribute 80% of this Income Tax.

Total 97 crore voters. Do the maths - 0.5% of voters pay any meaningful Income Tax.

So you can say anything on tax in a political rally and get away with it - tax payers is the meaningless minority as far elections are concerned."

