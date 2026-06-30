Tax Benefits On Small Savings Schemes Explained, Know Which Post Office Investments Qualify For ₹1.5 Lakh Deduction Under Section 80C

Government-backed small savings schemes remain popular for safe returns and guaranteed income. However, not all schemes offer tax benefits under Section 80C. |

New Delhi: Government-backed small savings schemes remain a popular investment option for many Indians because they offer safe returns, fixed interest and sovereign guarantee.

These schemes are considered low-risk and are widely used for long-term savings. However, not every small savings scheme offers tax benefits under the Income Tax Act.

Before investing, it is important to understand which schemes qualify for tax deduction and which do not.

Schemes Eligible for Tax Benefits

Investments in the following schemes qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act:

- Public Provident Fund (PPF)

- Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

- National Savings Certificate (NSC)

- Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

- 5-Year Post Office Fixed Deposit

Investors can include these investments while calculating tax deductions.

Schemes Without Tax Benefits

The following small savings schemes do not qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C:

- Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

- Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)

- 1-Year, 2-Year and 3-Year Post Office Fixed Deposits

Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD)

These schemes still offer attractive interest rates and government-backed safety, but the invested amount cannot be claimed for tax deduction.

Section 80C Limit

Under Section 80C, taxpayers can claim a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh from their taxable income.

This deduction reduces taxable income, not the final tax amount directly.

Experts note that this tax benefit is available only under the old tax regime. Taxpayers choosing the new tax regime cannot claim this deduction.

Current Interest Rates

Some of the key interest rates on small savings schemes are:

SSY: 8.2 percent

PPF: 7.1 percent

NSC: 7.7 percent

KVP: 7.5 percent

SCSS: 8.2 percent

Post Office MIS: 7.4 percent

Savings Account: 4.0 percent

1-Year FD: 6.9 percent

2-Year FD: 7.0 percent

3-Year FD: 7.1 percent

5-Year FD: 7.5 percent

5-Year RD: 6.7 percent

Investors should compare tax benefits, lock-in period and returns before choosing the right scheme.