March 31 Deadline For PPF, SSY, NPS Deposits, Minimum ₹250–₹1,000 Needed To Keep Accounts Active

Important Deadline For Popular Savings Schemes . | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: With the financial year ending on March 31, 2026, investors in government savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and National Pension System (NPS) must ensure that the required minimum deposits are made before the deadline.

These schemes are widely used for long-term savings and tax benefits. However, if the minimum annual contribution is not deposited, the accounts may become inactive or frozen. To avoid this situation, subscribers must complete their deposits before the end of the financial year.

Minimum Deposit Required For PPF

For a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, investors must deposit at least Rs 500 in every financial year. If this minimum amount is not invested, the account becomes inactive.

Once a PPF account becomes inactive, the account holder cannot withdraw money or take a loan from it. Normally, the PPF scheme allows loans from the third year onwards.

However, the account can be revived before maturity. To reactivate the account, the investor must pay Rs 500 for every year of missed deposit along with a penalty of Rs 50 for each default year. This means the total payment required to revive the account becomes Rs 550 per default year.

Minimum Contribution In Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government savings scheme designed to encourage parents to save for their girl child’s future. To keep the account active, a minimum deposit of Rs 250 must be made every financial year.

If the minimum contribution is not deposited in a particular year, the account will be treated as a defaulted account.

To reactivate it, the account holder must pay Rs 250 for each missed year along with a penalty of Rs 50 for every default year.

NPS Contribution Requirement

The National Pension System (NPS) is another popular long-term savings scheme that also offers tax benefits.

Under the scheme rules, individuals must deposit at least Rs 1,000 every financial year in their NPS Tier-I account. If the required contribution is not made, the account may become frozen.

To reactivate the account, investors need to deposit the pending minimum amount along with a penalty of Rs 100.

Tax Benefits And Investor Reminder

These schemes also help investors save tax under the Income Tax Act. For example, contributions to PPF, SSY and NPS may qualify for deductions under Section 80C, while NPS offers an additional deduction of up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B).

With the March 31 deadline approaching, investors should ensure that they complete the minimum deposits to keep their accounts active and continue enjoying the benefits of these savings schemes.