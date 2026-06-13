Small Savings Schemes Continue To Offer Up To 8.2% Returns, SCSS & Sukanya Lead Interest Rate Chart For April-June 2026

The government has kept interest rates unchanged on all small savings schemes for the April-June 2026 quarter. |

New Delhi: The government has decided to keep interest rates unchanged on all small savings schemes for the April-June 2026 quarter. The move allows investors to continue earning returns of up to 8.2 percent per year on select government-backed savings products.

Small savings schemes remain a preferred choice for people who want safe investments and stable returns without taking market-related risks.

SCSS and Sukanya Offer Highest Returns

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) continue to offer the highest interest rate of 8.2 percent per annum.

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SCSS is designed for senior citizens and is widely used by retirees looking for regular income. Interest under the scheme is paid every quarter, making it a reliable option for post-retirement financial planning.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account is meant for the financial future of a girl child. Investors can deposit between Rs 250 and Rs 1.5 lakh annually. Contributions can be made for 15 years, while the account matures after 21 years.

NSC and MIS Remain Popular

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) offers an interest rate of 7.7 percent per annum. It comes with a five-year maturity period and is popular among investors seeking tax benefits along with assured returns. Interest is compounded annually and paid at maturity.

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The Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) currently offers 7.4% annual interest. The scheme provides monthly payouts and has a lock-in period of five years, making it suitable for those seeking a regular income stream.

PPF Remains a Long-Term Favourite

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) continues to offer 7.1% annual interest. With a 15-year tenure and tax-free benefits on investment, interest and maturity proceeds, PPF remains one of the most trusted long-term wealth-creation tools in India.

Who Should Invest?

Small savings schemes are best suited for conservative investors, retirees and families looking for capital safety, predictable returns and tax-saving benefits. Their government backing makes them one of the safest investment options available in the country.