Tatva Chintan Pharma Jumps 18% To ₹1,685, Here's What Powered The Sharp Rally?

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares surged 18 percent on Monday. |

Mumbai: Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares surged 18 percent on Monday, July 20, after its June-quarter earnings showed strong growth across revenue, operating profit and net profit. The stock was trading at Rs 1,685.10 on the NSE at 12.10 pm, gaining Rs 257 during the session.

The share opened at Rs 1,525, touched a low of Rs 1,520 and climbed to Rs 1,713.70. This intraday peak was also its fresh 52-week high. The stock had closed at Rs 1,428.10 in the previous session.

Strong Earnings

The sharp rally was driven by Tatva Chintan Pharma’s strong Q1FY27 financial performance. Revenue increased 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 167 crore, compared with Rs 117 crore in the same quarter last year.

The improvement showed that demand and business activity strengthened during the April-June period. Investors reacted positively as growth was visible across all major earnings numbers.

Margins Expand

EBITDA, or operating profit , jumped 88 percent to Rs 32.5 crore from Rs 17.3 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin expanded to 19.5 percent from 14.7 percent, showing better cost control and stronger operational efficiency.

The June quarter delivered the company’s highest EBITDA in at least five quarters. Operating profit has risen steadily from Rs 17 crore in Q1FY26 to Rs 22 crore in Q2FY26, Rs 25 crore in Q3FY26, Rs 28 crore in Q4FY26 and Rs 32.5 crore in Q1FY27.

Profit Jumps

Net profit rose 142 percent year-on-year to Rs 16 crore, more than double the Rs 6.6 crore reported in Q1FY26. Profit after tax also improved from Rs 10 crore in the March quarter, indicating stronger profitability on both yearly and sequential bases.

The combination of faster revenue growth, a sharp rise in EBITDA, margin expansion and a multi-quarter-high profit triggered heavy buying in the stock.

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The latest price action showed buyers were willing to chase the stock after the results, pushing it sharply above the previous close during morning trade on Monday.

Tatva Chintan Pharma’s market capitalisation stood near Rs 3,940 crore, while its price-to-earnings ratio was 93.72. The stock remains well above its 52-week low of Rs 976.40.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice; consult a qualified financial adviser before investing.