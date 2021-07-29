Tatva Chintan shares off to flying start; list with 95% premium

Shares of specialty chemical manufacturing company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on Thursday got listed with a massive premium of 95 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,083.

The stock made its debut at Rs 2,111.80, zooming 94.99 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It then hit the day''s high of Rs 2,486.30, rallying 129.57 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 2,111.85, registering a massive gain of 95 per cent.

The Rs 500-crore initial public offer of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem received strong investor response, with the issue getting subscribed by a whopping 180.36 times last week.

Its price range was at Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.

The Vadodara-based firm is a specialty chemical manufacturing company. The company exports most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the UK