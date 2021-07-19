Tatva Chintan IPO subscribed 15 times on day 2 of issue; retail portion oversubscribed 23.74 times

The initial public offer of specialty chemical manufacturing company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was subscribed 15.05 times on the second day of subscription on Monday.

The IPO has received bids for 4,90,84,165 shares against 32,61,882 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) category was subscribed 1.97 times, non-institutional investors 12.21 times, and retail individual investors(RIIs) 23.74 times.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 500 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 275 crore.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.

The initial public offer of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Friday.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on Thursday garnered Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.