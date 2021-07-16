Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO subscribed 4.51 times on day 1 of issue; QIB portion subscribed 50%

The initial public offer of specialty chemical manufacturing company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem witnessed huge investor interest, with the issue getting fully subscribed with hours of opening and finally closing with 4.51 times subscription on Friday.

The Rs 500-crore IPO received bids for 1,47,08,655 shares as compared to 32,61,882 shares on offer, translating into 4.51 times subscription, as per data available with the exchanges.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 50 per cent, while the non-institutional investors' category received 1.14 times subscription and those for retail individual investors (RIIs) 8.24 times, according to an update on NSE.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 500 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 275 crore.

The three-day initial public offer (IPO) will close for subscription on July 20. The offer is in a price range of Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on Thursday garnered Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.