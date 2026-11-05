Tata Trusts Row Deepens, Mehli Mistry Challenges Removal Citing Venu Srinivasan’s ‘Invalid Vote’

Mehli Mistry challenges his Tata Trusts removal, questioning Venu Srinivasan's vote after his trustee term expired. |

Mumbai: The ongoing dispute within Tata Trusts has taken a fresh legal turn, with former trustee Mehli Mistry challenging his removal from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), alleging irregularities in the decision-making process involving fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan.

In a rejoinder filed before the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Region, on Thursday, Mistry questioned the validity of the resolution concerning his reappointment, claiming Srinivasan voted after his tenure had expired.

Vote Under Question

According to Mistry's submission, Srinivasan's tenure as trustee ended on October 23, 2025.

The circular seeking approval for Mistry's reappointment was circulated at 3:51 pm that day. However, Srinivasan reportedly voted against the proposal on October 28, five days after his tenure ended.

Srinivasan was subsequently reappointed as trustee effective November 12, 2025.

SDTT has maintained that Srinivasan's vote was disregarded because he was not eligible to participate.

Mistry, however, argues that excluding the vote retrospectively cannot correct what he considers a fundamental procedural defect.

Legal Battle Intensifies

Mistry has also questioned SDTT's interpretation of Section 30A(1) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

The Trust has cited the provision to argue that Mistry automatically ceased to be a trustee when his tenure expired on October 28, 2025.

Mistry contends that the same legal principle should apply to Srinivasan, preventing him from exercising trustee powers after October 23.

He has sought details of decisions involving Srinivasan between October 24 and November 11, 2025.

Reappointment Row

The rejoinder also refers to an October 17, 2024 resolution providing for trustee reappointments without tenure limits.

Mistry alleges that the resolution benefited Noel Tata and Srinivasan but was not applied consistently in his case.

He has further questioned why Srinivasan's exit and subsequent reappointment were reported together to the Charity Commissioner only in January 2026.

Commission Allegations

Mistry maintains that his removal followed questions he raised about commissions allegedly received by certain trustees from Tata Group companies.

In a separate application, he has sought an inquiry into these commissions and related-party transactions.

The allegations remain contested, with the Charity Commissioner yet to determine the validity of Mistry's objections.