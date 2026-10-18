Tata Trusts Spends ₹1,556 Crore In FY26, Noel Tata Unveils Plan For 40–50 Not-For-Profit Hospitals Across India

Tata Trusts spent Rs 1,556 crore in FY26 and plans 40–50 non-profit hospitals. |

Mumbai: Tata Trusts , one of India's largest philanthropic organisations, spent Rs 1,556.31 crore during the financial year ended March 2026. The organisation is now planning to establish a network of 40–50 not-for-profit general hospitals across India, Chairman Noel Tata said in its Annual Report for FY26.

The proposed hospitals will follow a model where patients who can afford treatment will help support healthcare services for economically weaker sections.

Rs 1,556 Crore Spent On Social Development

According to the annual report, Tata Trusts spent ₹1,353.32 crore on institutional grants and direct projects, while ₹202.99 crore was provided as individual grants.

Rural development received the highest allocation of Rs 457.62 crore, followed by education at Rs 270.26 crore and cancer care at Rs 178.46 crore.

The Trusts also allocated Rs 169.31 crore to institutions, Rs 105.97 crore to healthcare, Rs 59.04 crore to water and sanitation, and Rs 57.64 crore to nutrition.

Major Healthcare Expansion Planned

Under its healthcare strategy for 2026–2031, Tata Trusts aims to strengthen more than 100 public health facilities across 35 priority districts.

The programme will cover around 75 blocks and benefit approximately 25 lakh people.

The Trusts also plan to provide primary healthcare services to 10 lakh elderly people and train over 20,000 frontline healthcare workers.

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Another target is reducing deaths among children below five years from 32 to 25 per 1,000 live births in intervention areas.

Cancer Care Programme Records Strong Numbers

During FY26, Tata Trusts' Cancer Care Programme recorded 1,06,626 outpatient consultations and 24,874 chemotherapy cycles.

It also conducted 2,879 surgeries, provided radiotherapy to 29,638 patients and registered 13,031 new patients.

Noel Tata Focuses On Lasting Impact

Noel Tata stressed that philanthropy should be measured by meaningful improvements rather than spending alone.

He highlighted the importance of building institutions that create long-term opportunities for Indians.

Tata also emphasised accountability and responsible spending, saying every rupee entrusted to the organisation carries a responsibility.

The report did not specify the investment, locations or timeline for the proposed hospitals.