Noel Tata Files Caveat In Bombay HC Amid Tata Trusts Governance Row

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata have reportedly filed caveats in the Bombay High Court amid an ongoing governance dispute involving fellow trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

According to NDTV Profit, the latest filings follow similar caveats submitted to the Mumbai City Civil Court on Oct 7, 2026.

The move is intended to ensure that the courts hear Noel and Neville Tata before passing orders in potential proceedings concerning trust administration and trustee appointments.

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Seeks Court Hearing Protection Through Caveats

A caveat is a legal notice requesting that a court hear the person filing it before granting certain orders in proceedings that may be initiated.

Sources said the filings name co-trustees Srinivasan, Singh, Darius Khambata and Bhaskar Bhat as caveatees.

However, Tata Trusts sources described the inclusion of Khambata and Bhat as procedural.

The filings come amid disagreements over governance at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a principal entity within Tata Trusts.

Several trusts within the group have also reportedly filed 84 caveats before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to protect their opportunity to be heard.

Charity Commissioner Extends SDTT Response Deadline

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has reportedly extended the deadline for responding to complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh from Oct 12 to Oct 19.

The complaints allege governance irregularities, including questions surrounding perpetual trustee appointments and SDTT's involvement in Tata Sons' commercial affairs.

Srinivasan, an SDTT trustee and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, has sought an immediate investigation into the trust's administration.

He has also requested restrictions on changes to the trust's board while the inquiry continues.

In his complaint, Srinivasan questioned Circular Resolution No 107, circulated on Sept 16.

He alleged that the resolution attempted to prevent him from exercising independent judgement during Tata Sons board deliberations.

Srinivasan further linked the development to his reported exclusion in November 2025, alleging a continuing effort to limit dissenting views among trustees.

His complaint also raised concerns about the concentration of decision-making authority within the trust.

The allegations remain disputed, and the caveat filings do not constitute findings of wrongdoing.

The latest developments reflect continuing disagreements among Tata Trusts trustees over governance, appointments and the trust's relationship with Tata Sons.