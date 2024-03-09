Tata Technologies Partners With Govt Of Telangana To Transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes Into Skill Development Centers

Tata Technologies Partners With Govt Of Telangana |

Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, has signed a 5-year Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Telangana to modernize 65 government-owned ITIs across the state with a total project cost of Rs 2324 crores, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

This collaboration is an extension of Tata Technologies' efforts to support projects of high social impact and complement the efforts of the Telangana Government to enhance the availability of skilled talent and attract investments from industries desirous of setting-up manufacturing infrastructure in Telangana.

Efforts with Global Partner

Tata Technologies is collaborating with 20 global industry partners to upgrade the ITIs, which will offer 8 long-term courses and 23 short-term courses that cater to Industry 4.0 demands, training over 9,000 students on long-term courses and 1,00,000 students on short-term courses annually at full capacity once the ITIs are upgraded.

Focus Areas for ITI Modernization

The upgradation and modernization of the ITIs will facilitate upskilling in sectors related to Industry 4.0, Product Design & Development, Product Verification and Virtual analysis, Design for Artisans and Handicrafts, Additive manufacturing (3D printing), Modern Automotive Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, Battery Electric Vehicle Training, IoT and Digital Instrumentation, Process Control and Automation with HMI, PLC SCADA, Advanced Manufacturing and Prototyping, Industrial Robotics with arc welding, AI-based Virtual Welding & Painting, Advanced Plumbing, Digital Meters, Agriculture and Horticulture, and much more, the company said in the regulatory filing.

The MOA signing ceremony attended by the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, along with other attendees from the Telangana Government and the leadership team of Tata Technologies.

Read Also Tata Motors' Electric Fleet Gets Major Discount In March 2024

During the MOA signing event, the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, said, "We’re delighted to collaborate with Tata Technologies for the transformation of ITIs into Skill Development Centers that will provide training on in-demand skills leading to better employment opportunities for the local youth. This will transform the state of Telangana into a potential investment destination for all those industry players keen on embracing Industry 4.0 and smart technologies for manufacturing.”

Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Technologies, said, "In our endeavor to engineer a better world for our youth, our collaboration with the Telangana Government stands as a testament of our commitment to nurturing talent equipped for tomorrow's challenges. By harnessing our deep-rooted expertise in product engineering and our comprehensive understanding of the manufacturing domain, we are not just upskilling; we are preparing a workforce ready to innovate within the realms of Industry 4.0."

Tata Technologies shares

The shares of Tata Technologies on Friday at 3:30pm IST closed at Rs 1,129.55, up by 5.65 per cent.