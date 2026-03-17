Tata Steel Clears NINL Merger, ₹18,488 Crore Overseas Investment And Hospital Buyout Plan

Tata Steel is tightening its structure and doubling down on global operations in one go. |

Mumbai: Tata Steel is tightening its structure and doubling down on global operations in one go, with its board clearing a merger, a major overseas fund infusion, and a healthcare asset consolidation.

Merger Drives Efficiency

The company approved the amalgamation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), its wholly owned subsidiary, into Tata Steel. The move brings together complementary steel operations, including NINL’s 0.98 million tonnes per annum plant in Odisha.

The merger aims to simplify the group structure and eliminate duplication. With both firms operating in similar segments, the integration is expected to unlock operational efficiencies and streamline decision-making across the business.

$2 Billion Global Push

Tata Steel also cleared an investment of up to USD 2 billion (₹18,488.10 crore) into T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd., its Singapore-based subsidiary, starting FY2026-27. The funding will be deployed in multiple tranches.

The capital will support overseas operations, including capex, restructuring, and debt repayment. The subsidiary will remain fully owned, ensuring the parent retains complete control over its global investments while strengthening its international balance sheet.

Healthcare Arm Consolidation

In a smaller but strategic move, Tata Steel will acquire a 49 percent equity stake and 31.85 percent preference stake in Medica TS Hospital for ₹1.49 crore. This will make the hospital a wholly owned subsidiary.

The facility, located in Kalinganagar, Odisha, serves employees and local communities. Management indicated that full ownership will help improve healthcare access and operational control in the region.

Strategic Simplification Focus

The decisions reflect Tata Steel’s broader push toward simplification, scale, and capital discipline. By integrating assets, centralizing procurement, and improving raw material security, the company expects cost savings and better working capital management.

The overseas investment also signals a continued focus on strengthening global operations while maintaining financial flexibility.

Tata Steel said the decisions were approved at its board meeting held between 2:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on March 17, 2026, and are subject to regulatory approvals where applicable.

Disclaimer : This article is based on Tata Steel’s regulatory filing dated March 17, 2026, and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.