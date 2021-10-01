Tata Sons wins bid to acquire debt-ridden national carrier Air India

Tata Sons has won the bid to acquire national carrier Air India, as per a report by Bloomberg. According to the report, a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons' bid for debt-laden state-run airline.

Tata Sons -- the holding company of India's largest conglomerate -- on September 15 had submitted a financial bid to acquire loss-making state airline Air India.

As per the Air India EoI floated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in January 2020, of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore. The rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle.

Air India has been in losses ever since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007.

The airline, which was formed by the Tatas as a mail carrier in 1932, will give the successful bidder control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas.

Besides, the bidder would get 100 per cent of the low-cost arm Air India Express and 50 per cent of AISATS, which provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.

