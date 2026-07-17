Tata Sons, SP Group Discuss Share Swap Plan To Resolve Stake Dispute

The long-standing dispute between Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group over the latter’s stake in the Tata Group holding company may be moving towards a possible resolution, with both sides discussing ways to monetise part of SP Group’s holding.

According to a report by The Economic Times, one proposal under consideration is a share swap arrangement, where SP Group could receive shares of listed Tata companies in exchange for a portion of its stake in Tata Sons.

The move could help SP Group reduce its debt burden without requiring Tata Sons to take on significant additional borrowing.

SP Group currently owns an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons and is looking to monetise around 7% of its holding to repay part of its estimated Rs 60,000 crore debt.

The group has already begun efforts to reduce liabilities and recently secured commitments of around Rs 21,500 crore in the first phase of its refinancing programme.

The refinancing package includes Rs 15,200 crore through three-year rupee bonds and nearly $650 million through dollar bonds, backed by SP Group’s Tata Sons shares. The transaction is expected to close on July 20.

Under the proposed share swap structure, SP Group would receive a portfolio of listed Tata Group company shares instead of Tata Sons making a cash purchase of the stake.

This could provide liquidity to SP Group while avoiding additional debt obligations for Tata Sons.

However, discussions are yet to reach a conclusion, with differences reportedly remaining over the valuation of Tata Sons and the listed shares that could form part of the exchange.

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Valuation remains a major challenge because Tata Sons is an unlisted company, making it difficult to determine the market value of its shares.

The combined market capitalisation of Tata Group’s 16 listed companies is estimated at around Rs 25.28 lakh crore, while Tata Sons’ holdings in these firms are valued at nearly Rs 11.9 lakh crore.

The discussions have involved key stakeholders, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, SP Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Tata executives have also held follow-up meetings on the possible structure of the settlement.

SP Group has long argued that listing Tata Sons would be the best way to unlock the value of its investment. However, Tata Trusts is reportedly against such a move.

The possibility of a Tata Sons IPO gained attention after RBI regulations for upper-layer NBFCs, but there is still no clarity on a listing timeline.

A final agreement on the stake settlement could help SP Group lower debt and resolve a decades-old ownership issue within the Tata Group.

However, negotiations continue as both sides work through valuation and structural challenges.