Tata Sons AGM On August 18 To Decide Chandrasekaran’s Board Reappointment

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director will be placed for approval at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 18, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The approval is a crucial requirement for him to continue serving as chairman of the Tata Group holding company, particularly amid emerging differences among key stakeholders.

Chandrasekaran has been a member of the Tata Sons board since October 2016 and took over as chairman in January 2017. His continuation in the top leadership position depends on retaining his position on the board. Tata Sons has not issued any official comment on the matter, ET reported.

Along with the adoption of financial statements and approval of remuneration for the chairman, the AGM will also consider the reappointment of directors who retire by rotation.

While such resolutions have traditionally been procedural, the report noted that they may draw heightened attention this year due to changing dynamics among shareholders.

The only comparable instance of opposition in recent years occurred in 2022, when the SP Group opposed the renomination of Vijay Singh. However, that resolution was ultimately cleared.

This year’s AGM is seen as particularly significant as the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) will be the only major Tata Trust eligible to vote, following legal constraints placed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust after action by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Although SDTT holds around 27% stake in Tata Sons, sources told ET that key decisions typically require broader consensus among trustees.

According to the report, Tata Trusts led by Noel Tata had earlier passed a resolution in July 2025 supporting Chandrasekaran’s third executive term. However, Noel Tata later expressed reservations regarding the timing of the reappointment.

The issue reportedly surfaced during a Tata Sons board meeting on February 24, where directors were divided over whether to proceed with his reappointment. While most board members supported putting the matter to a vote, Noel Tata reportedly advocated postponing the decision until June, citing concerns over financial performance issues at Air India and newer ventures such as BigBasket.

The matter was again not taken up at the June board meeting, indicating continued lack of consensus among stakeholders, the report added.