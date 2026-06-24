Tata Sons Chandrasekaran To Conduct Weekly Review Of Air India Operations Amid Mounting Challenges

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has assumed personal oversight of Air India’s weekly operational reviews as the airline grapples with a leadership vacuum following the impending departure of Chief Executive Campbell Wilson, according to a report by the Economic Times.

As part of his intervention, Chandrasekaran has directed key departments—including flight operations, commercial strategy, and finance—to submit weekly progress reports directly to him.

The move is intended to maintain continuity in management and ensure operational stability until a new CEO is appointed.

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According to the report, in an internal communication, Wilson confirmed that former civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as an executive advisor.

Kharola will join the airline’s management team during this transition phase to support ongoing operations and strategic decisions.

Meanwhile, the search for a new CEO remains unresolved. Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal and former Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan are among the leading contenders for the top position.

However, there is no consensus yet within Tata group leadership regarding the final appointment.

According to the sources cited in the report, the absence of a permanent CEO is delaying key business decisions and affecting employee morale.

Some insiders argued that while the Tata Sons chairman is overseeing multiple group companies, aviation requires focused and hands-on leadership, making the current arrangement unsustainable in the long term. They emphasised the need for a fully empowered CEO to steer the airline.

The leadership issue has also been discussed in recent Tata Sons board meetings. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over Air India’s rising financial losses, estimated at around ₹27,000 crore in FY26.

This has led to additional capital infusion from both Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1% stake.

Air India has faced multiple operational challenges since its privatisation in 2022. These include the aftermath of a major aviation accident in Ahmedabad in June 2025 that claimed over 260 lives, rising fuel prices, and disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The airline has also reduced over 350 daily flights, with the impact felt more sharply than competitors like IndiGo due to longer rerouting caused by Pakistani airspace restrictions on Europe and North America flights, increasing fuel and crew costs significantly.

The Tata Sons board is also reviewing aircraft delivery schedules. However, deferrals are unlikely due to penalty clauses.

Air India is expected to induct seven wide-body aircraft in FY27, while Air India Express will add around 10 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The airline is also accelerating retirement of older aircraft as part of a broader fleet rationalisation strategy.