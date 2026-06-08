Tata Trusts To Review Air India, Tata Digital & Tata Electronics, Crucial Discussions Ahead Of June 12 Tata Sons Board Meeting

Tata Trusts trustees will review the performance of Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics ahead of the June 12 Tata Sons board meeting. |

New Delhi: Tata Trusts trustees are set to meet on Monday to review the performance of some of the Tata Group's biggest businesses, including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

The meeting is important because it comes just days before the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for June 12. Several key issues related to governance, leadership and investment decisions are expected to be discussed at that meeting.

Focus on Loss-Making Businesses

According to reports, trustees will review presentations on Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics. Discussions are expected to focus on why investments were made, how these businesses are performing and the losses some of them continue to report.

Air India and Tata Digital have required significant investments in recent years as the group works to strengthen and expand these businesses.

It is not yet clear who will make the presentations before the trustees.

Noel Tata Expected to Share Views

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is expected to share observations from discussions that took place during the Tata Sons board meeting held on May 26.

The outcome of Monday's discussions could influence future decisions on investment priorities, leadership matters and the pace of expansion in several emerging businesses within the Tata Group.

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Governance and Succession Discussions

Reports suggest that Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics are receiving close attention because of their large capital requirements and long gestation periods before generating substantial returns.

There have also been wider discussions within Tata Trusts on governance, succession planning, capital allocation and the future direction of the Tata Group.

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Attention on Upcoming Tata Sons Board Meeting

The developments come amid reported internal discussions on Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's possible third term, board representation and other governance-related matters.

These issues are expected to receive greater attention during the Tata Sons board meeting on June 12.

Neither Tata Sons nor Tata Trusts has issued an official comment on the matter till the filing of this report.