Chandrasekaran To Address Business Concerns Raised By Noel Tata In Upcoming Meeting On Tata Sons

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to address several concerns raised by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata during an upcoming Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for the end of May.

The discussions will mainly focus on issues such as losses at Air India and investments made in newer businesses like BigBasket, The Economic Times reported.

These concerns were first raised during a board meeting held on February 24, which led to a delay in the decision on Chandrasekaran’s possible third term as chairman.

Noel Tata had set several conditions for Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, which eventually led to the postponement of the decision.

Noel Tata had raised concerns over losses in certain group companies, including Air India, and flagged risks associated with heavy capital expenditure in semiconductor and battery ventures.

He had sought assurances that Tata Sons would not pursue a stock market listing.

Chandrasekaran had himself asked for a deferment of the reappointment decision due to a lack of consensus.

Noel Tata is in favour of maintaining tighter capital discipline and keeping Tata Sons unlisted.

At the same time, there are concerns that the Reserve Bank of India could eventually require Tata Sons to list publicly because of regulatory rules.

Tata Trusts had already approved a resolution in July 2025 to extend Chandrasekaran’s term until 2032.

However, Noel Tata’s objections and governance concerns delayed the final approval process and created communication gaps between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on resolving these differences and deciding the future leadership structure of the Tata Group.

Delays in senior appointments and strategic decisions have continued because of disagreements between the two sides.