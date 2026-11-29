Tata Sons Faces A Crucial Monday, Will The Boardroom Battle Rewrite Its Future? |

Mumbai: The Tata Sons board is set to meet on Monday, November 30, to deliberate on its proposed listing and Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, amid continuing differences with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

The high-stakes meeting at Bombay House comes amid regulatory pressure, legal challenges and growing divisions within the leadership of India’s largest conglomerate.

Listing Battle Intensifies

The Tata Sons management is expected to highlight the December 11 deadline for charting a regulatory compliance roadmap following communications from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The central bank has classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, making its listing mandatory under applicable regulations.

However, Tata Trusts disputes the applicability of the three-month deadline and favours restructuring Tata Sons into an operating company to avoid a public listing.

₹25,000 Crore Exit Plan

The revised board agenda prioritises Noel Tata’s restructuring proposal and a ₹25,000 crore liquidity support plan for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18% stake in Tata Sons.

The proposed partial exit could be facilitated through a share buyback using internal resources or the sale of holdings in listed group companies.

Tata Sons’ estimated valuation stands between ₹15 lakh crore and ₹18 lakh crore.

Leadership Tussle Deepens

Chandrasekaran’s proposed third term remains another contentious issue. Noel Tata has reportedly raised concerns over group performance, particularly losses in aviation and electronics businesses.

However, previous voting patterns suggest Chandrasekaran enjoys majority board support.

The Bombay High Court recently declined immediate relief to two Tata Trusts entities challenging aspects of the board’s voting mechanism, although its final judgement could affect decisions taken on Monday.

Crucial Decisions Ahead

The board is also expected to consider convening an extraordinary general meeting to advance the listing and leadership proposals.

Other discussions will cover financial performance and potential equity infusions into Air India, Agratas, Tejas Networks and Tata AIG.

The meeting, scheduled for 11.30 am, could significantly shape the conglomerate’s future ownership structure, leadership and strategic direction.

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