The commission found Tata AIA Life Insurance guilty of deficiency in service for rejecting the widow’s claim | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Central Mumbai, has directed Tata AIA Life Insurance to pay Rs72 lakh to a widow after holding that the insurer wrongly rejected her claim under her late husband’s life insurance policy.

The company had alleged that the policyholder failed to disclose pre-existing medical conditions. The commission also awarded 7% interest on the amount from 2023, Rs25,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs10,000 towards litigation costs and attorney fees.

Moumita Chatterjee, a West Bengal resident, approached the insurer in Lower Parel after her husband’s death. He had obtained the life insurance policy in July 2020 and was admitted to hospital on April 5, 2021.

He developed cardio-respiratory failure during treatment and died on April 15, 2021, following complications from COVID-19 pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Chatterjee submitted her insurance claim on May 12, 2021.

Insurer Rejects Claim

Tata AIA Life Insurance rejected the claim on October 21, 2021, alleging that the policyholder had withheld material information about pre-existing conditions, including diabetes and hyperthyroidism, while filling out the proposal form. The insurer subsequently credited Rs8 lakh to Chatterjee’s bank account as an ex gratia payment, representing 10% of the claim amount.

Chatterjee alleged that the insurer had rejected her claim without conducting a proper investigation. She sought payment of the balance along with compensation for financial loss and mental agony.

Insurer Cites Non-Disclosure

The insurer argued that insurance contracts are based on the principle of utmost good faith and that the policyholder was legally bound to disclose all material information about his health. It maintained that the alleged non-disclosure justified its decision to reject the claim.

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Commission Finds Deficiency In Service

The commission held that repudiation based merely on suspicion or inference could not be justified. It concluded that the insurer had committed a deficiency in service and adopted an unfair trade practice in denying Chatterjee’s life insurance claim.

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