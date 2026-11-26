Consumer Commission Orders Ridhi Sidhi Corporation To Refund ₹52.80 Lakh With 9% Interest Over Delayed Flat Possession | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: A consumer commission has directed M/s Ridhi Sidhi Corporation to jointly and severally refund ₹52.80 lakh to flat buyers, along with 9 per cent annual interest from July 31, 2020, after finding that they were entitled to terminate the transaction and recover the purchase consideration due to the delay in delivery of possession.

The commission has also directed the firm and its partners to pay ₹75,000 as compensation for mental agony, inconvenience and financial hardship, besides ₹25,000 towards litigation costs. The directions are to be complied with within 45 days of receiving a copy of the order. The order in the case was passed ex parte.

In its order in a complaint filed by Mohan Murlidhar Anarse and others, the commission noted that the complainants had paid ₹29.35 lakh from their own funds towards the purchase of the flat.

A further ₹23.45 lakh was disbursed by PNB Housing Finance Limited towards the purchase consideration, taking the total amount paid and financed to ₹52.80 lakh.

The complainants had sought a refund of ₹48.02 lakh with 13 per cent interest. However, the commission observed that the amount claimed included the purchase consideration, home loan insurance premium, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and interest calculated up to June 2022. It therefore determined the refundable purchase consideration on the basis of the actual payments and loan disbursement established through documentary evidence.

Interest On Refund From Possession Date

The commission held that the complainants were entitled to simple interest at 9 per cent per annum on ₹52.80 lakh from July 31, 2020, the stipulated date for offering possession, until realisation.

“In view of the failure of the Opposite Parties to complete the construction and deliver the possession within the stipulated period, without establishing any justifiable reason for the delay, we hold that the Opposite Parties have committed deficiency in service. The Complainants are therefore entitled to terminate the agreement and seek refund,” the order copy reads.

It also observed that the buyers had invested a substantial amount in the flat and continued to bear the financial burden of the housing loan without receiving possession. This had caused them mental agony, inconvenience and financial hardship, warranting compensation.

EMI Reimbursement Plea Rejected

The commission, however, rejected their plea for separate reimbursement of EMIs already paid and a direction to the developer to pay future monthly instalments of ₹20,136.

It said the EMIs were payable by the complainants to the housing finance company under a separate loan agreement and could not automatically be treated as amounts received by the developer towards the purchase consideration.

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The commission clarified that the portion of the refund corresponding to the ₹23.45 lakh disbursed by PNB Housing Finance would have to be dealt with in coordination with the lender and adjusted towards the outstanding housing loan, subject to verification of the loan account and the lender's requirements.

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