Goregaon homebuyers get possession relief as consumer commission orders Raj Builders to hand over flat and pay interest | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Raj Builders & Developers to hand over possession of a flat in its Raj Pantheon project at Goregaon West, along with the Occupation Certificate (OC), after finding the developer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The Commission also directed the developer to pay the homebuyers 9 per cent annual interest on the amount paid towards the flat from January 1, 2023, until actual possession. It further awarded ₹2 lakh as compensation for mental agony and harassment and ₹50,000 towards litigation costs.

Flat Booked For ₹73 Lakh

The complaint was filed by Adv Sulaiman Bhimani of Law Suits on behalf of the complainant couple, who booked a flat in the project in October 2018 for ₹73 lakh. The developer had initially assured them that construction would be completed and the OC obtained by December 31, 2021.

According to the complaint, the buyers initially paid ₹14.78 lakh between October 2018 and October 2019. However, despite receiving more than 20 per cent of the flat's consideration, the developer did not execute a registered Agreement for Sale for over three years.

The buyers alleged that the developer subsequently raised interest demands of ₹10.81 lakh at 21 per cent per annum, claiming payment defaults. They contested the demands, following which the developer admitted that the earlier demands were faulty and withdrew them. However, similar interest demands were raised again in 2023.

Buyers Paid 90.5 Per Cent

The buyers approached the Commission after the developer failed to hand over possession even after the extended deadline. They told the Commission that they had paid ₹64.80 lakh, around 90.5 per cent of the total consideration, but were still awaiting possession and the OC.

The Commission observed that the developer had accepted more than 10 per cent of the flat's consideration without first executing a registered agreement, contrary to Section 13 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. It also noted that the developer had failed to deliver possession even after the last extension granted by MahaRERA expired on June 30, 2024.

The Commission further observed that the developer had neither appeared before it nor filed a written statement despite receiving notice, and the buyers' evidence therefore remained unrebutted.

"The main grievance is that, even after paying almost the entire price, they have not got the home they booked in the year 2018," the Commission observed. It held that the developer could not revive the interest demands that it had earlier withdrawn, particularly when the registered agreement did not provide for such liability.

Also Watch:

Possession Ordered Within Two Months

The Commission directed the developer to hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the 351 sq ft carpet-area flat on the 18th floor of the project's A-Wing within two months, subject to the buyers paying any legitimate balance consideration under the registered agreement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/