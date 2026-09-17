Tata Sons Board Meets After RBI Setback, Listing And Leadership Questions Take Centre Stage

Tata Sons’ board meets after the RBI rejected its NBFC exit request. | AI/Image

Mumbai: The Tata Sons board is meeting in Mumbai on September 17 as the holding company confronts pressure over a stock market listing and uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

The meeting follows the Reserve Bank of India’s rejection of Tata Sons’ request to surrender its non-banking financial company registration. It means the company remains classified as an upper-layer NBFC, reviving regulatory questions over its listing obligation.

Why RBI Decision Matters?

Tata Sons applied in March 2024 to give up its NBFC registration after strengthening its balance sheet and repaying debt exceeding ₹21,000 crore. The RBI’s refusal forces the board to examine the consequences of remaining within the upper-layer framework.

A listing, however, remains contentious. Tata Trusts, which owns around 66 percent of Tata Sons, has opposed taking the holding company public. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, with an 18% stake, has supported a market debut.

There is no certainty that the board will reach a final decision on the listing.

Succession Adds Pressure

Another issue is the future of chairman N Chandrasekaran, whose current term ends on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran decided in August not to seek another term, before the RBI delivered its ruling.

The regulatory situation could strengthen calls for leadership continuity, particularly if Tata Sons must prepare for a listing. Investors would seek clarity about who will lead the group through that process.

Selection Process Faces Roadblock

Choosing a successor is complicated by a dispute involving Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner have prevented the trust from holding trustee meetings.

Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, three members of the five-member chairman selection committee must be jointly nominated by Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. That process is stalled.

The board must now weigh three challenges: the RBI setback, the listing question and leadership after Chandrasekaran. The meeting may indicate a direction, but it may not resolve every issue.