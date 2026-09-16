Tata Sons Board To Discuss RBI Listing Rejection, Chandrasekaran’s Future Amid Governance Debate

ANI

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Thursday to deliberate its next steps after the Reserve Bank of India rejected its request for exemption from mandatory listing requirements.

The company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee is expected to recommend that Chairman N Chandrasekaran continue in his role, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

The proposal was reportedly added to the board meeting agenda shortly before the meeting.

Tata Sons weighs leadership and listing response

Chandrasekaran, who is commonly known as Chandra, had announced last month that he intended to step down when his current term concludes in February.

His planned exit followed reports of differences with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata over issues including the proposed listing of Tata Sons and capital allocation across the group.

The RBI’s decision has increased pressure on Tata Sons to decide its approach. The exemption request was linked to listing requirements that would bring greater regulatory oversight and require wider disclosures on the company’s financial position and governance structure.

A public listing could increase transparency across the conglomerate, which operates businesses spanning automobiles, steel, software, aviation and consumer products. It may also have implications for Tata Trusts, which hold controlling ownership in Tata Sons.

Listing debate gains momentum

The Tata Group has maintained that its current ownership structure enables long-term decision-making without the short-term pressures associated with public markets. The group generates around $185 billion in revenue and has investments across more than two dozen listed companies.

The RBI has also filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court following its decision to reject Tata Sons’ exemption request. The move would allow the central bank to present its position if Tata Sons challenges the decision legally.

The mandatory listing issue has also been backed by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Tata Sons’ largest minority shareholder. The group, which owns an 18.4% stake, has argued that listing would help unlock value from its investment.