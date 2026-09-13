RBI Rejects Tata Sons' NBFC Licence Surrender, Mandatory Listing Comes Into Focus

RBI has rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its NBFC registration. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its core investment company registration, bringing the Tata Group holding company closer to a mandatory stock market listing.

The decision ends Tata Sons' attempt to exit the NBFC framework and remain privately held. The company had applied to surrender its registration in March 2024 after repaying more than Rs 21,000 crore of debt.

Why Listing Matters

Tata Sons was classified by the RBI as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022. Companies in this category face stricter rules, including a requirement to list on stock exchanges within a specified period.

Tata Sons had tried to move out of the NBFC framework before its original September 30, 2025 listing deadline.

In 2024, the company repaid more than Rs 21,000 crore of debt and sought to surrender its core investment company registration. Approval would have allowed Tata Sons to remain a privately held company outside the NBFC framework.

However, the RBI continued to keep Tata Sons on its Upper Layer NBFC list while considering the application.

RBI Rules Tighten

The case became clearer after revised RBI rules took effect in June 2026. Under the new framework, NBFCs with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more fall in the Upper Layer.

Read Also Tata Group, SP Group Explore Share Swap And Buyout Options To Unlock Tata Sons Stake

Tata Sons had standalone assets of more than Rs 2 lakh crore as of March 2026, putting it well above this level.

The RBI's rejection now closes a key route Tata Sons had pursued to avoid listing.

What Happens Next?

A listing would bring major changes for Tata Sons, which holds stakes in Tata companies across technology, automobiles, steel, aviation, hotels, consumer goods and financial services.

It would also mean greater public disclosure of Tata Sons' finances, investments and capital allocation.

Tata Trusts, which owns more than 65 percent of Tata Sons, has reportedly opposed a listing. Shapoorji Pallonji Group, with roughly 18 percent, has supported listing as a way to unlock shareholder value.

However, the RBI's decision does not mean an IPO has been announced. The timing, size and structure of any Tata Sons listing are yet to be decided.