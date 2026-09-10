Tata Trusts To Meet Tomorrow Amid Leadership Uncertainty As Tata Sons Chairman Search Remains Stalled

Tata Trusts owns around 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group |

A meeting of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the two key entities that control Tata Trusts, is scheduled for Friday amid ongoing uncertainty within the organisation.

The meeting comes as Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the other major trust, remains unable to exercise its powers following a freeze imposed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Tata Trusts owns around 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, making developments within the trusts significant for the conglomerate’s future leadership structure.

Tata Sons leadership transition remains unresolved

The SDTT meeting will take place ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for September 17. This will be the first board meeting after chairman N Chandrasekaran informed directors on August 12 that he would not seek another term.

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Chandrasekaran’s current tenure as Tata Sons chairman runs until February 20, 2027. In his communication to the board, he mentioned that one board member had opposed his reappointment and that the issue had remained unresolved for six months.

Following Chandrasekaran’s announcement, SDTT trustees had approved a resolution to create a selection committee to identify his successor. However, the process has not moved forward due to difficulties involving SRTT.

SRTT freeze creates procedural challenges

Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, SRTT and SDTT must jointly nominate three members to the five-member selection committee for choosing the chairman. The freeze on SRTT’s meetings and decision-making powers has prevented this nomination process from taking place.

Sources said the agenda for Friday’s SDTT meeting is expected to focus mainly on routine approvals related to projects and programmes, with the Tata Sons leadership issue unlikely to be discussed.

The restrictions on SRTT also affected Tata Sons’ annual general meeting last month, marking the first such disruption in the company’s history. The Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs later granted Tata Sons a three-month extension to hold the AGM by the end of the year.

According to Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, the AGM requires a representative jointly nominated by both SDTT and SRTT.