Tata Sons Gets AGM Extension Till December 31 After Historic Quorum Crisis

Tata Sons has secured a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to convene its annual general meeting (AGM), giving the holding company additional time to address an unusual governance issue that disrupted its August 18 meeting, Business Standard reported.

The RoC, operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has reportedly extended the deadline until December 31, 2026. Tata Sons was originally required to conduct its AGM by September 30 under the Companies Act, 2013.

The decision follows the adjournment of the company’s AGM earlier this month due to a lack of quorum — an unprecedented disruption in Tata Sons’ more than 100-year history.

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Freeze on Tata Trust Causes Quorum Issue

The immediate issue was linked to restrictions imposed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), a key shareholder within Tata Trusts, which collectively owns around 66% of Tata Sons.

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had frozen SRTT over an alleged violation of provisions under the amended Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. Tata Sons’ Articles of Association require representatives nominated jointly by SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to attend company meetings. The restrictions prevented the required quorum from being established.

The postponed AGM also had an important agenda item concerning the renewal of N Chandrasekaran’s directorship. His position was due for renewal through retirement by rotation.

Chandrasekaran’s Future Adds to Uncertainty

The extension comes amid uncertainty over Chandrasekaran’s future at Tata Sons. Earlier this month, he told the board that he would not seek another term after his current tenure as chairman ends in February 2027.

Chandrasekaran became chairman in 2017 following the removal of Cyrus Mistry. Tata Trusts had backed a third five-year term for him, but discussions were subsequently put on hold amid concerns over the financial performance of businesses including Air India and Tata Digital.

The RoC has reportedly advised Tata Sons to ensure compliance with applicable company law provisions in future. If the SRTT restrictions remain unresolved, the matter could eventually reach the NCLAT for further directions.