Tata Power Signs MoU With The Govt. Of Maharashtra For Development Of 2800 MW Of Pumped Hydro Storage Projects

Tata Power, one of India's largest Integrated Power Companies, and the Government of Maharashtra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop two large Pumped Hydro Storage projects (PSP) with a combined capacity of 2800 Megawatts (MW) in the state, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

Estimated Investment

These projects, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore, will be situated at Shirawta, Pune (1800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1000 MW) districts. The collaboration is poised to drive the state towards its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 Trillion economy by 2028 while concurrently generating employment for over 6,000 people.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Mantralya in Mumbai and with dignitaries, including the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis; Abha Shukla - Principal Secretary, Energy Department; Dr. Praveer Sinha - CEO & MD of Tata Power; Vijay Namjoshi - Chief-Generation, Tata Power; Prabhakar Kale - Chief- Hydros, Tata Power, along with other guests.

“The signing of this MoU is a major step forward in the Tata Power’s journey towards clean and green energy future. Pumped Hydro Storage is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and these projects will support the renewable solar and wind projects to ensure reliable, 24/7 consistent power supply. This is a historic moment for both Maharashtra and Tata Power, and we are proud to be a part of this initiative.” said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

These projects are set to support Maharashtra's and Country’s energy landscape, leveraging the kinetic energy of water to create a stable and reliable power supply. During times of excess energy, water will be pumped from lower reservoir to higher reservoir, and during peak demand, the stored water will power turbines, thereby generating electricity. This initiative will significantly enhance energy security by providing peaking and continuous power supply along with other renewables such as solar and wind. With the setting up of 2800 MW pumped hydro capacity, these projects will significantly contribute to cleaner capacity addition in the country.

Tata Power shares

The shares of Tata Power on Tuesday at 3:05 pm IST were at Rs 234.25, up by 0.62 percent.

