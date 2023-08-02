Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreements With MSEDCL For Two Solar Projects | File Photo

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for commissioning two solar power projects, 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Located in Maharashtra, these projects of 200 MW & 150 MW will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state’s renewable energy targets. These initiatives also mark a significant milestone in the country's efforts to accelerate renewable energy adoption and combat climate change. The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons annually, respectively.

As part of the agreement, TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy targets.

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and balanced 596 MW will be commissioned in next 12-18 months. The total renewables capacity of TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118MW (Solar - 3,136MW & Wind - 982MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW.

